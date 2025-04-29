Canada's Liberal wins fourth term as Mark Carney declares victory
Canada's Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, has won a fourth consecutive term in office.
In his victory speech, Carney warned against attempts by US President Donald Trump to "break" Canada.
"That will never, ever happen," he declared amid cheers from supporters.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre congratulated Carney and stated that his party would hold the next Parliament to account.
"Conservatives will work with the prime minister and all parties with the common goal of defending Canada's interests," he said.
Policy shift
Carney pledges to reshape Canada's global relationships
In his address, Carney also pointed out a changing dynamic in the world, saying the era of an integrated global trading system led by the US was "over."
He promised to reorient Canada's relationships with other countries.
"We are over the shock over American betrayal. But we will never forget the lessons," he said, stressing his commitment to change.
Twitter Post
United, we will build Canada strong: Carney
Thank you, Canada.— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 29, 2025
Our strength lies in our resolve to work together. United, we will build Canada strong. pic.twitter.com/uN6h4LUAEP
Call for unity
Carney's victory speech calls for unity
Carney also praised other party leaders for their contribution in making Canada's democracy stronger.
He called for putting an end to the divisions and anger of the past, vowing his government would work "for and with everyone."
However, it is still unclear if the Liberals will win enough seats to form a majority government.
A minority administration would require Carney's party to secure the backing of political opponents in order to govern.
Political turnaround
Carney's election victory marks remarkable turnaround for Liberal Party
The Liberals had depended on the left-wing New Democratic Party (NDP) to help them pass legislation following a narrow victory in the previous federal election
Carney's win marks a spectacular turnaround for the Liberal Party, which was staring at possible electoral defeat.
His predecessor, Justin Trudeau, dealt with internal strife and a disgruntled electorate during his almost-decade-long prime ministership.
Election challenges
NDP and Bloc Quebecois face challenges in Canadian election
In a major shift, the two main parties represented over 80% of the vote together, indicating a collapse of smaller opposition parties like the left-wing NDP and separatist Bloc Quebecois.
Jagmeet Singh announced his resignation as NDP leader after failing to win his seat.
The progressive party's failure to meet the 12-seat threshold required to retain official party status marks only its second such instance in history.