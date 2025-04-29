What's the story

Canada's Liberal Party, led by Mark Carney, has won a fourth consecutive term in office.

In his victory speech, Carney warned against attempts by US President Donald Trump to "break" Canada.

"That will never, ever happen," he declared amid cheers from supporters.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre congratulated Carney and stated that his party would hold the next Parliament to account.

"Conservatives will work with the prime minister and all parties with the common goal of defending Canada's interests," he said.