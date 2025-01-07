Anita Anand in race to become next Canadian PM
What's the story
Indian-origin leader Anita Anand is one of the frontrunners to take over from Justin Trudeau as Canada's Prime Minister.
Trudeau announced his decision to resign ahead of the 2025 elections, citing internal struggles within the Liberal Party as a reason for his resignation.
The Parliament will be suspended until March 24 to give the Liberal Party time to find a new leader.
Career transition
Anand's journey from academia to politics
Anand, who is currently Canada's Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, was born in Kentville, Nova Scotia.
She has an impressive educational background with degrees from Queen's University, Oxford University, Dalhousie University, and the University of Toronto.
Before entering politics in 2019, she was a law professor at the University of Toronto and held academic positions at Yale Law School, among others.
Political impact
Anand's significant contributions to Canadian politics
Anand's political journey began with her election as the Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019. She has since held several key positions including Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Minister of National Defence.
As Minister of Public Services and Procurement, she was instrumental in securing vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Defence Minister, she introduced reforms to tackle sexual misconduct in the military and supported Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia.
Leadership contest
Leadership race within Liberal Party intensifies
The Liberal Party's leadership race is likely to be a tight contest with several contenders such as Chrystia Freeland, Mark Carney, Melanie Joly, and Francois-Philippe Champagne.
Freeland recently quit her cabinet position due to differences with Trudeau.
Carney has shown interest in running if the leadership contest is open.
Joly and Champagne are also seen as possible candidates given their experience in different ministries.
The new leader will be elected by March 24 when Parliament reconvenes.