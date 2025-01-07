Trump proposes US-Canada 'merger' after Trudeau's resignation
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump has revived his US-Canada merger proposal, asking Canada to become the 51st state of the United States.
The proposal came soon after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday.
Trudeau, who is facing dwindling popularity and pressure from his ruling Liberal Party, will remain in office until a new leader is elected.
Merger benefits
Trump's vision for a US-Canada merger
Trump, who is due to start his second term as US President, has been pushing for a US-Canada merger since his meeting with Trudeau after the November 5 election win.
On Truth Social, he wrote that "many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State."
He claimed that the merger would remove tariffs and cut taxes drastically while offering complete security from Russian and Chinese ships.
Tariff threats
Trump's tariff threats and Trudeau's resignation
Trump has also threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports if Toronto doesn't curb the flow of illicit drugs and illegal migration across its southern border with the US.
In some social media posts, he mockingly referred to Trudeau as "Governor of the Great State of Canada."
The Canadian officials have yet to respond significantly to Trump's merger proposal or his tariff threats.