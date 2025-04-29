What's the story

The first batch of pro-democracy lawmakers of the "Hong Kong 47" group, accused of conspiracy to commit subversion, has been released after four years and two months in prison.

Claudia Mo, Kwok Ka-ki, Jeremy Tam, and Gary Fan were the ones released who were taken from three different prisons across Hong Kong.

Their release was accompanied by heightened security measures, including police patrols and restricted access to certain roads leading to the prisons.