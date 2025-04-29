4 imprisoned pro-democracy lawmakers from 'Hong Kong 47' group released
What's the story
The first batch of pro-democracy lawmakers of the "Hong Kong 47" group, accused of conspiracy to commit subversion, has been released after four years and two months in prison.
Claudia Mo, Kwok Ka-ki, Jeremy Tam, and Gary Fan were the ones released who were taken from three different prisons across Hong Kong.
Their release was accompanied by heightened security measures, including police patrols and restricted access to certain roads leading to the prisons.
Post-release reflections
Former pro-democracy lawmakers share their thoughts upon release
After his release, Fan said, "I will go back home and reunite with family. Thank you, Hong Kongers."
Mo's husband, Philip Bowring, said she returned home calm and needed time to rest.
All four had been denied bail since being charged and were kept in custody for nearly two years before the trial began in early 2023.
They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to four years and two months' imprisonment for conspiracy to commit subversion under a Beijing-imposed national law.
Trial details
Background of the "47 democrats" national security trial
The "47 democrats" trial originated from mass pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019.
The Hong Kong 47 are among over 50 pro-democracy lawmakers, activists, community workers, and campaigners arrested in sweeping raids in early 2021.
The 47 were accused of violating national security in 2020 by staging unofficial primaries ahead of Hong Kong's scheduled elections.
Of the 47, 31 pleaded guilty, while two were convicted at trial. The 14 who were convicted after pleading not guilty received harsher penalties.
Party disbandment
Former lawmakers were members of Civic Party
The four released lawmakers were former members of the Civic Party, once a leading pro-democracy party in Hong Kong.
The party was disbanded in early 2024 following a national security crackdown.
Mo had resigned from the Civic Party in 2016 and then founded HK First with Fan of the Neo Democrats.
This group was among those found guilty of organizing an unofficial "primary election" to select candidates for a legislative election, which prosecutors alleged could have led to government paralysis if elected.
Global reactions
International response to the trial and sentences
The pro-democracy lawmakers' trial and sentencing have attracted international attention.
The Western governments, including the United States of America, have condemned the trial as politicized and called for their release.
However, Hong Kong and Beijing have maintained that all are equal under national security laws and that the democrats were tried fairly.
Police were accused of brutality against protestors and journalists, but a contentious review process exonerated the force of guilt, finding its actions justified.