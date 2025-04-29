Pakistan moves radar systems along LoC fearing Indian airstrikes
What's the story
Responding to increasing tensions with India, the Pakistani army is moving its radars closer to the border.
The move, reported by India Today, is to detect possible Indian airstrikes. The decision comes amid fears of an imminent counteroffensive from India after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam.
Pakistan has also moved electronic warfare units to forward positions to monitor Indian movements opposite the Ferozepur sector, the report added.
Radar deployment
Pakistan sets up advanced radar site near international border
Pakistan had also recently activated a TPS-77 radar site at Chor Cantonment, only 58km from the international border.
The TPS-77 Multi-Role Radar (MRR) is an advanced system used around the world for air traffic monitoring and situational awareness.
The development follows Pakistan's continued violation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), with unprovoked firing in the Kupwara, Baramulla, and Akhnoor sectors for the last five days.
Defense alert
Pakistan's defense minister warns of imminent Indian strike
Amid soaring tensions, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had warned of an imminent Indian military strike.
"We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now... Pakistan is on high alert, and it would only use its arsenal of nuclear weapons if there is a direct threat to our existence," he told Reuters.
Modi
India will identify, track and punish every terrorist: Modi
Separately, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a stark warning to terrorists.
"India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," he stated recently.
Following the Pahalgam attack, J&K Police and other security agencies have stepped up anti-terror operations.
Over 600 locations in the Valley have been raided in just six days, and hundreds of suspects have been questioned.