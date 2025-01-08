What's the story

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has categorically dismissed United States President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of merging Canada with the US.

Responding on social media platform X, Trudeau stated, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States."

This firm rebuttal followed Trump's proposal to use "economic force" to annex Canada, which he made during a press conference after his election victory.