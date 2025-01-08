'Not a snowball's chance...': Trudeau rejects Trump's Canada merger idea
What's the story
Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has categorically dismissed United States President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion of merging Canada with the US.
Responding on social media platform X, Trudeau stated, "There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States."
This firm rebuttal followed Trump's proposal to use "economic force" to annex Canada, which he made during a press conference after his election victory.
Bilateral relations
Trudeau highlights trade and security ties amid controversy
Trudeau emphasized the importance of contemporary trade and security cooperation between Canada and the US. He noted that both countries benefit from being each other's largest trading and security partners.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also joined in slamming Trump's remarks, accusing him of showing "a complete lack of understanding" of Canada.
Trade impact
Canada prepares for potential economic fallout
Among Trump's comments was a threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian imports when he assumes office on January 20.
Experts have warned such tariffs could severely hurt Canada's economy, which relies on trade with the US, sending about 75% of its exports south of the border.
Despite threats, Trudeau's government has vowed to implement strict security measures along US-Canada border and is considering counter-tariffs if Trump goes through.
Wider implications
Trump's threats extend beyond Canada
Along with his remarks on Canada, Trump also threatened military action to secure Panama Canal and Greenland.
However, he clarified that he wouldn't use military force against Canada, but rather "economic force."
This tense exchange comes as Trudeau prepares to step down as Prime Minister and leader of the Liberal Party after nearly a decade in power.