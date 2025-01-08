Trump warns Hamas of severe consequences if hostages not released
What's the story
United States President-elect Donald Trump has given a stern warning to Hamas, saying "all hell will break out" if the hostages are not released before his inauguration on January 20.
He said this during a news conference in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
"It will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good frankly for anyone," he added.
Negotiation update
Progress reported in hostage negotiations with Hamas
Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steven Charles Witkoff, has said that negotiations with Hamas are progressing.
He spoke of "technical meetings" still taking place in Doha, Qatar, and was hopeful of an agreement before the inauguration.
"I believe we've been on the verge of it... But I think it's the president, his stature, what he's said he expects...that's driving this negotiation," Witkoff said.
Celebrity appeal
Israeli actress Gal Gadot calls for immediate action
The hostage situation has gained international attention after Hamas released a video of 19-year-old Israeli hostage Liri Albag.
This led Israeli actress Gal Gadot to demand immediate action to secure the release of hostages.
"Every day that passes without an agreement puts their lives in greater danger," she wrote on Instagram, alongside images of Albag and other hostages.
Family plea
Families of Israeli hostages appeal for decisive action
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents families of Israeli hostages, has also appealed to world leaders for decisive action.
They urged decision-makers to act as if their own children were involved in the situation.
As negotiations continue, Trump's administration remains focused on resolving the crisis before his presidency begins.
The situation remains tense as both diplomatic efforts and public appeals intensify in hopes of securing the hostages' release.