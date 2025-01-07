McDonald's UK faces fresh allegations of sexual, homophobic abuse
What's the story
McDonald's United Kingdom is reeling from new allegations of sexual and homophobic abuse in its branches.
Employees have alleged inappropriate physical contact by managers and propositions for extra shifts in exchange for sexual favors.
The new allegations come after over 300 harassment complaints were filed with the UK's equality watchdog since July 2023, leading the watchdog to consider intervention due to the high number of complaints.
Employee testimonies
Employees describe 'toxic' work environment at McDonald's UK
Several current and former employees have spoken to the BBC, detailing a "toxic" work environment.
A female employee from the Midlands alleged that a senior manager propositioned her for sex in exchange for shifts when she was just 17.
Another employee, Ilana Cole, claimed she was inappropriately touched by a manager and saw other young women being harassed.
Official response
McDonald's UK head to address abuse allegations before MPs
Alistair Macrow, the head of McDonald's UK business, will appear before MPs to address these allegations.
The reports include bullying and harassment of employees as young as 16, with one woman stating a manager sent her unsolicited explicit pictures.
Another employee from the West Midlands claimed she was told to "suck it up" after reporting abuse.
Criticism and action
McDonald's criticized for failing to address abuse issues
Liam Byrne, chair of the Business Select Committee, has called the McDonald's situation "appalling." He slammed the fast food giant for not tackling these issues despite earlier promises.
Responding to the criticism, a McDonald's spokesperson said the company has taken extensive measures over the last year to ensure staff safety. These include forming a new team to eliminate harassment and company-wide safeguarding and training programs.
New initiatives
McDonald's UK introduces measures to combat workplace harassment
The fast food chain has also hired its first Head of Safeguarding and launched a digital speak-up channel, Red Flags.
The spokesperson stressed that McDonald's is dedicated to tackling unacceptable behaviors and aligning its practices with updated guidance from the EHRC.
However, despite these measures, employees continue to report cases of abuse, raising questions about the efficacy of the company's initiatives.