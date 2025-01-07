New York drivers use clever tactics to evade congestion toll
What's the story
New York City's congestion pricing program, which charges drivers $9 during peak hours to enter certain areas of Manhattan, has faced pushback from some motorists.
These drivers have come up with clever ways to evade the toll by rendering their license plates unreadable to toll cameras.
Tactics seen by The Post include obscuring plates with paint or tape, altering digits through scratching/modification, and using translucent substances that interfere with camera visibility.
Evasion tactics
High-tech devices and subtle modifications used to evade tolls
More sophisticated devices like "plate flippers," which allow drivers to rotate their plates with a button press, are also being used.
Some motorists have resorted to subtle modifications such as covering up or altering a single digit on their license plate.
This can be done by scratching out a letter or number, partially concealing digits with paint blobs, or changing one number to resemble another using paint or tape.
Program controversy
Congestion pricing program faces opposition and challenges
The US's first congestion pricing program has been delayed for years amid political disputes and legal challenges.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's spokesperson said they were disappointed with the court's decision to allow its implementation.
While transit advocates support the program, some officials warn the fee could burden small businesses and residents in tolled areas.
However, Governor Kathy Hochul said data on the program's impact would soon be analyzed and made public.
Toll specifics
Pricing details and future plans for congestion toll revenue
Passenger cars with an E-ZPass will pay $9 daily during peak hours but can get credits if they pay other tolls into Manhattan.
Smaller trucks are charged $14.40 per entry during prime hours, with similar credits available.
For-hire vehicles like Uber will incur a $1.50 per-trip charge, while taxis have a 75-cent fee.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) plans to use the revenue from this program for projects like extending the Second Avenue subway and modernizing train signals.