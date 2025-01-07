What's the story

New York City's congestion pricing program, which charges drivers $9 during peak hours to enter certain areas of Manhattan, has faced pushback from some motorists.

These drivers have come up with clever ways to evade the toll by rendering their license plates unreadable to toll cameras.

Tactics seen by The Post include obscuring plates with paint or tape, altering digits through scratching/modification, and using translucent substances that interfere with camera visibility.