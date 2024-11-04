Summarize Simplifying... In short A Hindu temple in Canada was recently attacked, sparking condemnation from both Indian and Canadian officials.

India voiced grave concern over the safety of its citizens in Canada

'Expect separatists...': India on Hindu temple attack in Canada

What's the story India has voiced grave concern over the safety of its citizens in Canada after a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario was attacked. The incident took place on Sunday when pro-Khalistani elements clashed with people at the Hindu Sabha Temple. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the violence and called on the Canadian government to ensure the protection of all places of worship.

Official statement

Indian High Commission in Ottawa condemns attack

Meanwhile, the High Commission of India in Ottawa issued a strong statement condemning the attack by "anti-India" elements. The consular camp at the temple was disrupted despite prior requests for security measures. Indo-Canadian MP Chandra Arya blamed Khalistani extremists for breaching the temple gates and assaulting devotees, stating that a "red line" had been crossed.

Official response

Canadian PM and Brampton Mayor condemn violence

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the violence, calling it "unacceptable," and emphasized that every Canadian should be able to practice their faith safely. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown called for severe punishment for those involved, highlighting religious freedom as a foundational Canadian value. However, local police have not made any arrests yet in connection with this incident.

Community response

Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council calls for investigation

The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council also condemned the violence and called for a thorough investigation. This incident adds to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, including recent accusations by Canada against India regarding cyber threats and past allegations related to Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.