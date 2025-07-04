'Sarzameen' trailer out! Kajol starrer will remind you of 'Fanaa'

Set in a tumultuous Kashmir, Sarzameen delves into the life of Colonel Menon, a man unwavering in his commitment to duty and integrity. Kajol's character doesn't get much light except for her strong ties to her son, while Harman is depicted as a child who feels inadequate in front of his father while growing up. He ends up joining terrorists, paving the way for a face-off with his military father. The trailer will remind viewers of Kajol's Fanaa (2006).

Star comments

'Fanaa' was quite similar in theme, setting

To recall, the Aamir Khan film was also about a terrorist, a lot of it set in Kashmir, and dealt with the tussle between love for a person versus love for the country. But of course, we don't know Harman's reasoning behind becoming the villain. In a previous interview, Kajol had spoken about her experience working on Sarzameen. "I've worked with Prithviraj for the first time, and he's absolutely wonderful to work with and so was Ibrahim."