What's the story

The five-screen PVR INOX multiplex at Chennai airport's Aerohub is facing a potential shutdown due to a legal dispute.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has claimed that operating a cinema hall is not allowed under the AAI Act of 1994.

However, Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court has ordered AAI to maintain "status quo" until it considers a representation made by PVR INOX seeking permission to continue operations at Aerohub, reported The Hindu.