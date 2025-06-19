Tom Hanks is thriving in the streaming era—And here's why
What's the story
Over the years, Tom Hanks has earned a reputation as one of Hollywood's most versatile and respected actors. And now he has stepped into streaming platforms, looking for new creative paths.
With the growth of digital media, artists like Hanks are getting to global audiences through various streaming projects.
These platforms give him an opportunity to experiment with genres and how stories are told. They highlight how he's embracing this digital shift for creative exploration.
Drive 1
'Greyhound' on Apple TV+
In 2020, Hanks headlined Greyhound, a World War II drama that debuted on Apple TV+. However, the movie was intended for theaters and found its place on the streaming service due to global conditions.
The decision helped Greyhound reach a wider audience in no time and proved how streaming services can serve as an alternative distribution method for movies that may struggle in conventional cinema releases.
Drive 2
Exploring new genres with 'Finch'
Hanks further expanded his range with Finch, a post-apocalyptic science fiction movie streaming on Apple TV+.
The film demonstrates his knack for adapting to different genres of storytelling while staying true to himself.
By opting for films like Finch, Hanks can also explore creatively and reach audiences who enjoy different kinds of content on streaming platforms.
Drive 3
Collaborations with emerging filmmakers
Streaming platforms have also opened the door for Hanks to collaborate with emerging filmmakers who bring fresh voices and bold ideas.
By working with new talent, he receives fresh stories and storytelling techniques that may not be possible within traditional studios.
These collaborations not only enhance his filmography but also do wonders for the changing landscape of digital media.
Drive 4
Expanding audience reach globally
One major benefit of welcoming streaming platforms is that global audiences can be reached instantly, which is what actors like Hanks want.
Since streaming services eliminate geographical barriers, films and series starring Hanks can be made available worldwide at the same time.
Not only does this widen the reach and viewership, but it also promotes cultural exchange by bringing different stories across borders without any delay/restriction.