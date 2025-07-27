Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: One woman dead, judge's wife injured

A tragic accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway left one woman dead and 21 others injured. The mishap took place under a bridge on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway, just after the Khopoli exit near a toll booth. The deceased was identified as Anita Ekhande (35), a resident of Osmanabad, who died on the spot.

Accident details Brake failure in trailer truck triggers chain reaction of collisions The accident was triggered by a brake failure in a trailer truck heading toward Mumbai. The driver lost control of the vehicle, triggering a chain reaction of collisions among vehicles over a nearly three-kilometer stretch, an official said. Among those injured is the wife of a Bombay High Court judge.

Aftermath response Rescue operations were promptly launched Rescue operations were promptly launched by teams from the India Reserve Battalion, Devdoot, highway police, and volunteers from Help Foundation. They cleared the expressway in just 45 minutes by moving damaged vehicles to the side. The injured were initially given first aid at Khopoli Municipal Hospital before being shifted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for further treatment.