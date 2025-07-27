LOADING...
Home / News / India News / Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: One woman dead, judge's wife injured
Summarize
Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: One woman dead, judge's wife injured
The deceased was identified as Anita Ekhande (35)

Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident: One woman dead, judge's wife injured

By Snehil Singh
Jul 27, 2025
09:47 am
What's the story

A tragic accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway left one woman dead and 21 others injured. The mishap took place under a bridge on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway, just after the Khopoli exit near a toll booth. The deceased was identified as Anita Ekhande (35), a resident of Osmanabad, who died on the spot.

Accident details

Brake failure in trailer truck triggers chain reaction of collisions

The accident was triggered by a brake failure in a trailer truck heading toward Mumbai. The driver lost control of the vehicle, triggering a chain reaction of collisions among vehicles over a nearly three-kilometer stretch, an official said. Among those injured is the wife of a Bombay High Court judge.

Aftermath response

Rescue operations were promptly launched

Rescue operations were promptly launched by teams from the India Reserve Battalion, Devdoot, highway police, and volunteers from Help Foundation. They cleared the expressway in just 45 minutes by moving damaged vehicles to the side. The injured were initially given first aid at Khopoli Municipal Hospital before being shifted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for further treatment.

Legal proceedings

Truck driver arrested, case registered

The trailer truck lost control due to break failure, colliding with over 20 vehicles, including luxury cars. Nineteen people were seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai, an official confirmed. The truck driver has been arrested, although a medical examination confirmed he wasn't under the influence during the accident. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine more details about this tragic incident.