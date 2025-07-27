Congress leader slams Sarma for linking wife to ISI
What's the story
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for linking his wife to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He called the allegations a smear campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an attempt to divert public attention. In an interview with India Today TV, Gogoi dismissed the accusations as baseless and part of a larger strategy by the BJP to defame opponents.
Accusations
What would BJP be without mudslinging, says Gogoi
Responding to the ISI allegations, Gogoi said, "Well, what would the BJP be without defamation and mudslinging? You know, it's their bread and butter." He added that such tactics are not new for the BJP. "Have they not cast aspersions on Congress politicians before? They've accused someone of murder. They've accused someone of being anti-national," he said.
Insecurities
These are smear campaigns, says Gogoi
Gogoi also said that these smear campaigns show a deeper insecurity within the BJP. "I feel like, you know, these are smear campaigns which kind of hide an insecurity, a deeper insecurity within the BJP," he said. He also addressed Sarma's claim that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi sidelined him in Congress due to Gaurav's entry into politics.
False narratives
BJP using defamation as tool to divert public attention
Responding to Sarma's claim, Gaurav said, "Which just shows his obsession since that day. He's just been using my name and creating false narratives around me ever since my first entry into politics." He accused the BJP of using defamation and propaganda as tools to divert public attention from their own failures.