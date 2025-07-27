Congress leader slams Sarma for linking wife to ISI

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for linking his wife to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He called the allegations a smear campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an attempt to divert public attention. In an interview with India Today TV, Gogoi dismissed the accusations as baseless and part of a larger strategy by the BJP to defame opponents.

Accusations What would BJP be without mudslinging, says Gogoi Responding to the ISI allegations, Gogoi said, "Well, what would the BJP be without defamation and mudslinging? You know, it's their bread and butter." He added that such tactics are not new for the BJP. "Have they not cast aspersions on Congress politicians before? They've accused someone of murder. They've accused someone of being anti-national," he said.

Insecurities These are smear campaigns, says Gogoi Gogoi also said that these smear campaigns show a deeper insecurity within the BJP. "I feel like, you know, these are smear campaigns which kind of hide an insecurity, a deeper insecurity within the BJP," he said. He also addressed Sarma's claim that former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi sidelined him in Congress due to Gaurav's entry into politics.