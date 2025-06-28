'Panchayat 4': Here's how much Jitendra, Neena, Raghubir were paid

Amazon Prime Video 's Panchayat Season 4 was highly anticipated and received mixed reactions due to its politically heavy narrative. The show continues to be loved by fans for its characters in Phulera. While the drama around elections and personal relationships kept fans hooked, many are now equally curious about what the cast pocketed for their performances. Here's a breakdown of their earnings!

Salary breakdown Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta lead the paycheck list Jitendra Kumar, who plays the lead role of Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi, is reportedly the highest-paid actor this season. According to a report by News24, he was paid around ₹70,000 per episode. With eight episodes in the season, his total earnings come to approximately ₹5.6L. Following closely is Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi. Her paycheck reportedly stands at ₹50,000 per episode, earning her a total of ₹4L for the season.

Additional earnings Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy followed next Raghubir Yadav, who plays Pradhan Ji, also had a strong presence this season. Reportedly, he got paid ₹40,000 per episode, meaning his total salary would add up to ₹3.2L for the eight episodes. The supporting cast members Faisal Malik (Prahlad Pandey) and Chandan Roy (Vikas Shukla) each reportedly earned ₹20,000 per episode, totaling ₹1.6L across the season.