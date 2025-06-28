How Zendaya is changing the rules in Hollywood

Zendaya , one of Hollywood's biggest stars, is changing the course of her legacy with some out-of-the-box roles and projects that matter. The talented actor, known for her versatility, has made a seamless transition from a Disney Channel star to a celebrated actor. Her journey is a testament to the fact that she picks roles that are not just different but meaningful.

Drive 1 'Euphoria' and critical acclaim Zendaya's stint in Euphoria was a career-defining moment. Playing Rue Bennett, she proved that she could play complex characters with so much depth and sincerity. The performance won her critical acclaim and numerous awards, including an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Euphoria's success established Zendaya's range as an actor and made her a serious contender in Hollywood.

Drive 2 Expanding into production Beyond acting, Zendaya also took on the role of executive producer in Malcolm & Marie. This role highlights the level of commitment she has toward storytelling from all angles, directing the narratives and ensuring that diverse voices are represented on screen. With production, she not only further her career but also pushed the industry to change.

Drive 4 Fashion influence beyond the screen Zendaya's influence is not limited to cinema. Through her fashion collaborations, she showcases her one-of-a-kind style. Zendaya has teamed up with brands like Tommy Hilfiger to launch collections that celebrate inclusivity and diversity. She also makes headlines with her fashion choices at events like the Met Gala, using style to tell a story and promote empowerment in fashion.