5 roles that prove Anne Hathaway can do it all

If there's one actor who has shown true versatility, it's Anne Hathaway . From fun romantic comedies to serious dramas, she has taken on a wide range of roles and made each one memorable. Her ability to adapt and bring emotion and depth to every character has earned her a special place in Hollywood. In this article, we look at five of her most iconic roles that show just how talented she is.

Royal role 'The Princess Diaries' transformation In The Princess Diaries, Hathaway portrayed Mia Thermopolis, an awkward teenager who learns she's the heir to the throne of Genovia. This was Hathaway's breakout role in Hollywood, which proved her impeccable comic timing and charm. The film's success resulted in a sequel, further solidifying her status as the next big star.

Musical mastery 'Les Misérables' emotional depth Hathaway's portrayal of Fantine in Les Misérables earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her performance was praised for its emotional intensity and dedication, especially her decision to cut off her hair for the role. Her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream became one of the film's standout moments.

Stylish success 'The Devil Wears Prada' fashion forward In The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway plays Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist thrown into the cutthroat world of fashion magazines. Alongside Meryl Streep, she juggles ambition and growth in an industry defined by pressure. This role cements Hathaway's ability, mixing comedy and drama to delve into the competitive nature of fashion. It makes it an unforgettable performance that highlights her versatility and range as an actor.

Family drama 'Rachel Getting Married' complex characterization Hathaway took on a more dramatic role in Rachel Getting Married, portraying Kym Buchman, a recovering addict who comes home for her sister's wedding. This performance proved Hathaway's ability to delve into complex characters with depth and nuance, earning her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.