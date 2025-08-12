India's first drone-powered artificial rain test begins in Jaipur today

In a major development, the Rajasthan government will conduct India's first artificial rain trial using drones at Ramgarh Dam in Jaipur today. The project will be inaugurated by State Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena at 2pm. The experiment was earlier scheduled for July 31 but was delayed due to heavy rain warnings. A team of scientists has been testing the drone-based system in Jaipur for several days now.

Approvals secured Approvals from various government departments received in July The artificial rain experiment received approvals from various government departments in July. The Agriculture Department was the first to give its nod, followed by the Meteorological Department and District Administration. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also approved the use of drones for this project. A special event has been organized at Ramgarh Dam for the launch, with people invited to witness it.

Collaboration details Joint project between Agriculture Department and tech company GenX AI The artificial rain experiment is a joint project between the Agriculture Department and GenX AI, a tech company based in Bengaluru. As part of this pilot project, 60 drone cloud seeding test flights will be conducted over Ramgarh Dam. The trial is focused on a small area but if successful, it could be used across Rajasthan to save crops during dry spells.