Sennheiser Accentum open earbuds with multipoint connectivity launched in India

Touch controls, dual beamforming mics, and fast charging support

These buds pack Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity, so switching between your phone and laptop is a breeze.

Touch controls on the stems make managing music and calls easy, while dual-beamforming mics help keep your voice clear even in noisy spots.

You get up to 6.5 hours of playtime per charge (28 hours with the case), plus a quick 10-minute top-up gives you another 1.5 hours.

Available now in Black or White for ₹9,990 on Sennheiser's site, Amazon, Flipkart, and major stores across India.