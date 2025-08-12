Sennheiser Accentum open earbuds with multipoint connectivity launched in India
Sennheiser just dropped its new Accentum Open true wireless earbuds in India, designed for all-day comfort with an open-ear fit.
They're powered by 11mm drivers that sit outside your ear canal—great for morning walks, calls, or casual streaming without feeling plugged in.
Touch controls, dual beamforming mics, and fast charging support
These buds pack Bluetooth 5.3 and multipoint connectivity, so switching between your phone and laptop is a breeze.
Touch controls on the stems make managing music and calls easy, while dual-beamforming mics help keep your voice clear even in noisy spots.
You get up to 6.5 hours of playtime per charge (28 hours with the case), plus a quick 10-minute top-up gives you another 1.5 hours.
Available now in Black or White for ₹9,990 on Sennheiser's site, Amazon, Flipkart, and major stores across India.