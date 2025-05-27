What to expect from 'And Just Like That...' Season 3
What's the story
The third season of the popular Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That..., is set to premiere on Friday.
The new season will consist of 12 weekly episodes, concluding on August 14.
HBO announced the renewal just before Season 2's finale in 2023.
Ahead of its release, here's everything you need to know about And Just Like That... Season 3.
Season 2 recap
Season 2 finale: Major character developments
The second season concluded with significant changes for the main characters.
Carrie decided to leave her apartment and move in with Aidan, only to be heartbroken again when he tells her he can't be with her until his children are grown.
Miranda found a balance between work and co-parenting, while Charlotte returned to work.
Seema started dating a Marvel actor but refused to put her life on hold for his career.
Upcoming season
Season 3: What to expect from the storyline
The third season will see Carrie back in her Gramercy Park townhouse, now infested with rats. She's writing a fiction novel and continuing her complicated relationship with Aidan.
Miranda and Charlotte's journeys will further evolve, along with their friendships with Lisa and Seema.
Showrunner Michael Patrick King has promised new stories about these relatable characters in the upcoming season.
Cast details
Returning cast and new additions to 'And Just Like That...'
The main trio of the show, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), will return.
They will be joined by John Corbett as Aidan Shaw, Sarita Choudhury as Seema Patel, Nicole Ari Parker as Lisa Todd Wexley, Mario Cantone as Anthony Marentino, David Eigenberg as Steve Brady, and Evan Handler as Harry Goldenblatt.
Broadway legend Patti LuPone will also join the cast in a new role.