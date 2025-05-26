What's the story

The eighth season of the animated series, Rick and Morty, premiered on Adult Swim on Sunday. The show is known for its unique blend of science fiction and dark comedy.

Fans can expect a fresh episode each week, airing on Sunday nights, leading up to the season finale in late July.

Whether you want to watch live or catch up later, we've listed the best streaming choices available to help you stay up to date with all the interdimensional chaos.