Here's how to watch 'Rick and Morty' Season 8
What's the story
The eighth season of the animated series, Rick and Morty, premiered on Adult Swim on Sunday. The show is known for its unique blend of science fiction and dark comedy.
Fans can expect a fresh episode each week, airing on Sunday nights, leading up to the season finale in late July.
Whether you want to watch live or catch up later, we've listed the best streaming choices available to help you stay up to date with all the interdimensional chaos.
Streaming platforms
Sling TV is the most budget-friendly choice for watching Rick and Morty S08 live.
Its Blue package includes Adult Swim (Cartoon Network) starting at $25.5 for the first month.
After airing on Adult Swim, fans can also stream Rick and Morty S08 on HBO Max.
Though it doesn't air episodes live, the full season will be available after broadcast for those who prefer binge-watching at their own pace.
Other platforms
Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream
Fubo TV offers around 230 channels, including Adult Swim, ABC, NBC, Comedy Central, and ESPN. Plans start at $64.99/month with a 7-day free trial.
Hulu + Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN+ for $82.99/month, offering 90+ channels like Adult Swim, Fox Sports, and CNN, along with a 3-day free trial.
Another option is DirecTV Stream, which features the MyEntertainment pack with Adult Swim and 40+ lifestyle channels, starting at $34.99/month and a 5-day trial.
Indian audience
How to watch 'Rick & Morty 8' in India?
For Indian viewers, all seven seasons of Rick and Morty are currently available for streaming on Netflix.
Season 8 might release there as well, although it hasn't dropped yet.
Another possibility is JioHotstar, as many HBO Max shows often land on these platforms.
While there's no official confirmation so far, fans can keep an eye on these platforms to catch the latest season as soon as it becomes available.