'Win or Lose' to release in February 2025

Why Disney removed transgender storyline from Pixar's 'Win or Lose'

By Tanvi Gupta 03:45 pm Dec 18, 202403:45 pm

What's the story Disney has opted to cut a transgender storyline from an upcoming episode of Pixar's original animated series, Win or Lose, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series follows a co-ed middle school softball team, the Pickles, and their road to a championship game. Each of the eight episodes highlights a different character's off-field life and perspective. The show will premiere on Disney+ on February 19.

Statement explanation

Disney cited parental preferences for storyline removal

A Disney spokesperson confirmed the removal of the transgender storyline. "When it comes to animated content for a younger audience, we recognize that many parents would prefer to discuss certain subjects with their children on their own terms and timeline," the spokesperson said. The character associated with this storyline will remain in the show but without any dialogue referencing gender identity, a source told THR.

Actor's reaction

'Win or Lose' character's voice actor expressed disappointment

Chanel Stewart—the 18-year-old transgender voice actor whose character's storyline was altered—was "very disheartened" with Disney's decision. She told Deadline, "I was excited to share my journey to help empower other trans youth. I knew this would be a very important conversation. Trans stories matter, and they deserve to be heard." She confirmed that her character would still play a significant role in the show, but she would now be reimagined as a "cis girl...a straight cis girl."

Past controversies

Disney's history of controversy over LGBTQ+ content

Notably, this isn't the first time Disney has been embroiled in controversy over LGBTQ+ content in its animated shows. In 2022, former CEO Bob Chapek's response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill ignited internal and external debates. Pixar's Lightyear and Disney Animation's Strange World—both of which featured LGBTQ+ relationships—flopped at the global box office amid difficulties in select international markets that imposed restrictive age ratings or outright bans.

Content commitment

Disney's ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ content

Despite these controversies, Disney remains unbothered and continues to feature LGBTQ+ content in its adult-oriented shows. Marvel Television's Agatha All Along, Searchlight Pictures's All of Us Strangers, Next Goal Wins and Fire Island, and FX's Pose are some notable examples. The decision to change Win or Lose comes as Disney celebrates box office success with Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Disney Animation's Moana 2 breaking records globally.