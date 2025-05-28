Anna University sexual assault case: Accused Gnanasekaran found guilty
What's the story
A Chennai lower court has convicted Gnanasekaran in the Anna University sexual assault case.
The verdict was delivered by Chennai Mahila court judge Rajalakshmi on Wednesday.
He was found guilty on all 11 charges against him. The sentencing is scheduled for June 2.
The incident occurred on December 23, 2024, when Gnanasekaran, who ran a biryani stall near the campus, sexually assaulted a woman student on the Anna University campus.
The woman was with her boyfriend at the time.
Case overview
Details of the assault and subsequent arrest
He allegedly held her captive for 40 minutes and filmed her with her boyfriend to blackmail her.
A police complaint was filed by the survivor and a university professor from the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) committee on the same day.
Gnanasekaran was arrested by Greater Chennai Police two days later.
Criminal record
Gnanasekaran's criminal history and charges
Gnanasekaran, a known history-sheeter from Kotturpuram, Chennai, had seven pending cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
In this case, he was charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for rape and sexual harassment.
The Tamil Nadu government also invoked the Goondas Act against him for preventive detention without bail for up to one year.
Political fallout
Political controversy and formation of special investigation team
Photographs of Gnanasekaran with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries surfaced after his arrest, sparking political controversy.
Although the DMK denied any affiliation, opposition parties circulated photographs showing Gnanasekaran as a party member.
The Madras High Court ordered a special investigation team (SIT) on December 28, comprising senior IPS officers Bhukya Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal and S Brinda.
The SIT submitted a detailed chargesheet to the court on February 25 this year.
Privacy breach
FIR leak controversy and investigation
The case also sparked controversy when the Tamil Nadu police uploaded the First Information Report (FIR) on their public website, exposing sensitive details of the survivor's identity.
The breach was widely condemned by legal experts and activists for compromising her privacy.
Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun later blamed a technical glitch during the transition from IPC to BNS for the leak.
A separate case was registered to probe this breach.