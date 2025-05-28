May 28, 202511:16 am

What's the story

A Chennai lower court has convicted Gnanasekaran in the Anna University sexual assault case.

The verdict was delivered by Chennai Mahila court judge Rajalakshmi on Wednesday.

He was found guilty on all 11 charges against him. The sentencing is scheduled for June 2.

The incident occurred on December 23, 2024, when Gnanasekaran, who ran a biryani stall near the campus, sexually assaulted a woman student on the Anna University campus.

The woman was with her boyfriend at the time.