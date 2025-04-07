What's the story

A gigantic cutout of actor Ajith Kumar collapsed while it was being installed at PSS Theatre in Vannarapettai, Nellai. The cutout was being set up in anticipation of the Tamil superstar's upcoming movie Good Bad Ugly.

While some reports claim the cutout to be around 250 feet tall, others suggest it was around 200 feet tall.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap. Video clips of the incident have now gone viral on social media.