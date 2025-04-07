Ajith Kumar's 250-foot cutout collapses in Nellai; no injuries reported
What's the story
A gigantic cutout of actor Ajith Kumar collapsed while it was being installed at PSS Theatre in Vannarapettai, Nellai. The cutout was being set up in anticipation of the Tamil superstar's upcoming movie Good Bad Ugly.
While some reports claim the cutout to be around 250 feet tall, others suggest it was around 200 feet tall.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap. Video clips of the incident have now gone viral on social media.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the incident
Cutout கலாச்சாரத்தை எப்ப தான் விட போறாங்களோ !! 😕— Prakash Mahadevan (@PrakashMahadev) April 6, 2025
நல்லவேளை எந்தவித அசம்பாவிதமும் நடக்கல 🙏அதுவரையில்👍
pic.twitter.com/PYhPIlKlXu
Safety concerns
Grand celebrations have ushered in tragedies before
Although the recent cutout collapse didn't result in injuries, blown-out celebrations have resulted in tragedies before.
In 2023, during Thunivu release, a fan lost his life in Chennai before watching a 1:00am show. Subsequently, late-night and early-morning screenings were canceled to prevent further mishaps.
The 19-year-old, along with others, was celebrating Kumar's January 2023 release by dancing on the top of a tanker lorry. The victim, identified as Bharath Kumar, lost his balance and fell to his death.
Film anticipation
Meanwhile, 'Good Bad Ugly' trailer has generated high expectations
Directed by Adhik Ravichandran, Good Bad Ugly will hit screens on Thursday. The film features Kumar opposite actors Trisha, alongside Arjun Das and Prasanna.
Composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, the film's music album has raised expectations among fans and movie buffs.
The trailer, released recently, had received an overwhelming response, adding to the excitement for the film's release.
Ticket demand
Surge in ticket pre-bookings for 'Good Bad Ugly'
With Good Bad Ugly's release date nearing, its ticket pre-bookings have gone through the roof, especially for the first-day-first-show.
Die-hard Kumar fans have been gearing up to celebrate early across theaters in Tamil Nadu. From elaborate decorations and special screenings to setting up huge cutouts and banners, the fans are going all out.
However, the recent Nellai incident has raised concerns over safety during such large-scale celebrations.