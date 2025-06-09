What's the story

In a historic first for South Asia, the world's largest container ship, MSC IRINA, has docked at the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala.

The vessel is operated by Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and sails under the Liberian flag.

With a length of 399.9m and a width of 61.3m, it is nearly four times longer than a standard FIFA football field and can carry up to 24,346 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent units).