Sonam was 'mentally unwell': UP dhaba owner who called family
What's the story
Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused of conspiring to murder her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, was reportedly "mentally unwell" and crying when she called her family from a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh.
The owner of Kashi Dhaba, Sahil Yadav, told ANI, "Sonam came here around 1am and asked the customers for help...Then she walked to me and asked for my phone to call her family."
Details
What the dhaba owner said
"I gave her my mobile. She started crying while talking to her family. I spoke to the family and informed them about her location. The call disconnected."
After a while, her brother called me and asked to inform the local police about Sonam's whereabouts," he added.
He then informed the local police, who took her into custody around 2:30am.
Call
Couple had gone missing in Meghalaya on May 23
The couple had gone missing in Meghalaya on May 23, and Raja's body was found in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls on June 2.
A gold ring and chain were missing from Raja's body, raising suspicion of murder.
A day later, a bloodstained machete was found nearby, and two days later, a raincoat like the one worn by the couple was recovered in Mawkma village.
Family response
Sonam's father confirms she spoke to family
Sonam's father confirmed that she called the family but denied all charges against her. He demanded a CBI probe into the case.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Raja's brother Vipin Raghuvanshi said that Sonam hasn't surrendered yet but confirmed that she spoke to his family, and they asked the cops to take her into custody.
"Only Sonam can confirm the rest of the details, how she traveled from Meghalaya to Uttar Pradesh," he said.
Motive
Extramarital affair led to Raja's murder
Police sources told India Today that Sonam was in a relationship with a man named Raj Kushwaha, and they allegedly planned her husband's murder.
She hired contract murderers from Madhya Pradesh to carry out the crime during her honeymoon.
"One person was picked up from Uttar Pradesh, and another two accused were apprehended from Indore by the SIT. Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station, and was subsequently arrested," the police said.
Her boyfriend is among those arrested.