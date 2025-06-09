What's the story

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused of conspiring to murder her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, was reportedly "mentally unwell" and crying when she called her family from a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh.

The owner of Kashi Dhaba, Sahil Yadav, told ANI, "Sonam came here around 1am and asked the customers for help...Then she walked to me and asked for my phone to call her family."