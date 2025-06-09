What's the story

A restaurant in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension was vandalized late Saturday night, leaving diners, including women and children, terrified.

The incident took place at Apni Rasoi around 11:30pm when a group of armed men barged into the establishment.

According to an FIR filed by the restaurant owner, Akshit Tyagi, the trouble started over a delay in food service with an initial exchange of heated words involving the suspects.