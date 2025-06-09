Video: Ghaziabad eatery vandalized by armed men over food delay
What's the story
A restaurant in Ghaziabad's Rajnagar Extension was vandalized late Saturday night, leaving diners, including women and children, terrified.
The incident took place at Apni Rasoi around 11:30pm when a group of armed men barged into the establishment.
According to an FIR filed by the restaurant owner, Akshit Tyagi, the trouble started over a delay in food service with an initial exchange of heated words involving the suspects.
Attack details
Assailants damaged laptops, billing machine during the attack
Tyagi alleged that a few hours after the initial confrontation, six to seven people came on motorcycles and in a WagonR taxi. They attacked Apni Rasoi with sticks, rods, and other weapons.
The assailants damaged two laptops, an LED screen, and a billing machine during the attack.
They also stole ₹1,760 from the billing counter.
Investigation progress
Incident captured on CCTV
The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the restaurant. Police are now reviewing this footage to identify all those involved in the attack.
Tyagi alleged that some of the accused had visited Apni Rasoi on June 6 and were involved in a drunken brawl. However, the matter was settled that day.
The three accused identified so far are Mintu Tyagi, Rajdeep, and Ravi Sharma.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Shocking incident at Apni Rasoi, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad! On June 8, 2025, miscreants vandalized the restaurant. Scaring families and kids dining there. CCTV footage captured the chaos.— Vikram Singh Indolia (@VikramIndolia) June 8, 2025
#Ghaziabad #ApniRasoi #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/peGxosLVFj
Legal action
FIR registered under various sections of IPC
An FIR has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including assault or use of criminal force and robbery.
Nandgram Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonam Mishra said, "They attacked the hotel while customers were having dinner and later threatened Tyagi before fleeing the spot."
In an update on Sunday night, the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate said the Ghaziabad Commissioner Nandagram Police Station team has arrested the three suspects.