Woman refuses to do porn; tortured by man, his mother
What's the story
A 23-year-old woman was allegedly confined in a flat for six months and tortured by a man and his mother in West Bengal's Howrah district.
The accused, Arian Khan, and his mother, Shweta Khan, reportedly attempted to force the victim to participate in a pornographic film.
The incident took place at their residence in Domjur after the victim was promised a job through Facebook last year.
Torture details
Victim hospitalized after escaping from their clutches
During the time she was confined, the victim was allegedly starved and beaten using iron rods. She was also forced into domestic chores, and her mobile phone was confiscated.
The woman managed to escape last week and is now hospitalized at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital.
Her family has demanded strict punishment for the accused.
NCW response
NCW takes cognizance of the case
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of the case.
NCW member Archana Majumdar said, "We came to know about this heinous incident through the media and took action on our own." She stressed the need for appropriate action against the accused.
The Howrah Police have launched a search for Arian and Shweta Khan, who are currently absconding.
Investigation progress
Accused lured women with job offers
The accused reportedly ran a film production house where "soft pornographic reels" were shot under the guise of an event management agency.
"Initial probe has revealed that they used to lure young girls looking for employment under the pretext of a good salary and then force them to take part in films with pornographic content," a senior police official said.
He confirmed ongoing efforts to arrest the accused and investigate all allegations thoroughly.
Community impact
Suspicions about their activities
Local reports suggest Shweta ran 'Isara Entertainment' with her son Arian and launched a YouTube channel in 2021.
However, only 11 music videos were uploaded over four years, raising suspicions about their activities.
Locals also claimed they didn't pay rent for their flat.
Meanwhile, local businessman Masud Alam Khan alleged that Shweta's daughter died by suicide after being forced into illicit activities by her mother and brother.