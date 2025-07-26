Ranveer in talks for time travel film: All we know
What's the story
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is in early discussions for a unique time travel-based film with producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amit Ravindranath Sharma, reported Pinkvilla. The project will combine science fiction and Indian mythology. A source told the portal that Singh is interested in the idea but has not yet signed on. "The things are in very nascent stages, and the final script is also not in place at the moment," they added.
Actor's interest
'Ranveer has shown his interest...': Source
The source further revealed, "It's an idea that holds potential, and Ranveer has shown his interest to step into this new world once it is completely ready to roll." "Dinesh Vijan and Amit Sharma are jamming to develop a proper screenplay at the moment on this idea of time travel." There is no official confirmation from the actor or the makers so far.
Career commitments
The actor has a busy schedule ahead
Singh has a packed schedule in the coming months. He is currently shooting for Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which will release in December 2025. After that, he will start working on Don 3 under Farhan Akhtar's direction, with shooting tentatively starting in January. Apart from these films, Singh is also reportedly attached to a zombie film being developed by Jai Mehta; both projects are still in the writing and development stages.