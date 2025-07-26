Next Article
'Dhadak 2 helped me find my voice,' says Triptii Dimri
Triptii Dimri, lead in Karan Johar's Dhadak 2 (out August 1, 2025), shared that playing Vidhi helped her find her voice.
"This film made me open up a lot more... now, I do stand up for the right things," she told Mid-Day.
A look at the 'Dhadak 2' storyline
Directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as Nilesh, Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama about two people whose relationship faces pushback because of social and caste barriers.
It's a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and builds on the themes from the first Dhadak.
'Dhadak 2' to clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2'
Despite rumors of delays, Dhadak 2 will hit theaters August 1—clashing with Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2.
The makers are banking on strong leads and positive buzz around the trailer and music.