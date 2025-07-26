'Dhadak 2 helped me find my voice,' says Triptii Dimri

A look at the 'Dhadak 2' storyline

Directed by Shazia Iqbal and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi as Nilesh, Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama about two people whose relationship faces pushback because of social and caste barriers.

It's a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal and builds on the themes from the first Dhadak.