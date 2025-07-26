Next Article
I haven't quit TV, says Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy—best known from Swabhimaan and Kkusum—wants everyone to know he hasn't quit television.
He expressed that he'd happily return "if I love the show, the character and the writing."
What's next on his wishlist? Comedy, a genre he feels is still missing from his career.
Why comedy is still missing from my career
Roy actually started out in comedy with Baat Ban Jaaye, but hasn't had many opportunities to revisit it.
He says TV roles need major commitment—think 12-hour days for a year or more—and he's holding out for something truly different and fun.
Want to explore different characters
After early hits like Swabhimaan and Kkusum—and films like Shootout at Lokhandwala—Roy has become picky about projects.
He's looking to break away from his usual "boy-next-door" or intense characters and try something new.