'Tanvi The Great'—a story of dreams and determination
Anupam Kher's new film, Tanvi The Great, dropped on July 18, 2025, and started slow at the box office (₹2 crore in five days), but it's making a real impact at global festivals.
The movie introduces Shubhangi Dutt and follows a specially-abled girl determined to chase her dreams—an uplifting story that's resonating with viewers.
How the film came together against all odds
Right before filming, a key investor pulled out, but Kher rallied 10 friends from different fields to co-produce and keep things moving.
Stars like Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani even postponed their paychecks to help out.
Thanks to its powerful message of inclusivity and perseverance, Tanvi The Great was also made tax-free in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh—a big nod to its cultural importance.