'Tanvi The Great'—a story of dreams and determination

How the film came together against all odds

Right before filming, a key investor pulled out, but Kher rallied 10 friends from different fields to co-produce and keep things moving.

Stars like Jackie Shroff and Boman Irani even postponed their paychecks to help out.

Thanks to its powerful message of inclusivity and perseverance, Tanvi The Great was also made tax-free in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh—a big nod to its cultural importance.