'Hunter' season 2 is all about family, nothing else matters: Shetty
Suniel Shetty says he's switched things up for Hunter's second season: "I am very different in this season. The body language is different, the look is different, the emotions are different."
Last time, his character Santha was carefree—now, it's all about family and nothing else matters.
'Hunter 2' drops July 24 on Amazon MX Player
Dropping July 24 on Amazon MX Player, Hunter 2 follows a father (Shetty) on a tense mission to rescue his daughter.
This season leans into deeper emotions and personal stakes, with Jackie Shroff joining as the villain Salesman.
The show also features Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht and is directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra.
More heart and stronger character arcs in 'Hunter' season 2
Amogh Dusad from Amazon MX Player highlights that this season isn't just about action—there's more heart and stronger character arcs too.
Shetty's shift from carefree to family-first really sets the tone for what's new in Hunter 2.