'Happy Gilmore 2' has a hilarious mid-credits scene: Details here

What happens in the scene?

The mid-credits scene checks in on Frank Manatee through a spoof sports news segment, revealing Maxi Sports Drink has been recalled (cue shots of Manatee's green tongue).

But the real jaw-dropper? Pro golfer Scottie Scheffler pops up in jail—a clever nod to his real-life legal hiccup in May 2024.

Instead of rushing out, he jokes about staying for prison chicken fingers, adding a fun wink for fans who know the backstory.

