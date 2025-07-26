Next Article
'Happy Gilmore 2' has a hilarious mid-credits scene: Details here
Happy Gilmore 2 just dropped on Netflix, with Adam Sandler returning as the lovable golfer trying to fund his daughter's ballet dreams.
While most of the movie sticks to classic comedy and golf in New Jersey, the real twist comes after the credits roll.
What happens in the scene?
The mid-credits scene checks in on Frank Manatee through a spoof sports news segment, revealing Maxi Sports Drink has been recalled (cue shots of Manatee's green tongue).
But the real jaw-dropper? Pro golfer Scottie Scheffler pops up in jail—a clever nod to his real-life legal hiccup in May 2024.
Instead of rushing out, he jokes about staying for prison chicken fingers, adding a fun wink for fans who know the backstory.
