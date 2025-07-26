Ranveer Singh in talks for mythology-meets-time-travel film Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Ranveer Singh is in early talks for a new movie that blends Indian mythology with time travel—a pretty fresh combo for Bollywood.

The project comes from producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amit Ravindranath Sharma, but things are still very much in the planning stage.

Ranveer seems interested after his recent visit to Maddock Films, though he hasn't officially signed on yet since the script is still being worked out.