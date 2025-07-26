Next Article
Ranveer Singh in talks for mythology-meets-time-travel film
Ranveer Singh is in early talks for a new movie that blends Indian mythology with time travel—a pretty fresh combo for Bollywood.
The project comes from producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amit Ravindranath Sharma, but things are still very much in the planning stage.
Ranveer seems interested after his recent visit to Maddock Films, though he hasn't officially signed on yet since the script is still being worked out.
Don 3, Dhurandhar, and zombie movie are next in line
If this film happens, it'll have to fit around Ranveer's packed schedule.
He's finishing up Dhurandhar (out December 2025), then jumping into Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar next January.
There's also a zombie-themed project with Jai Mehta in the works—so yeah, lots of variety coming up for him!