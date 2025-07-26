'Squid Game' Season 3 shatters records, dominates streaming rankings

'LoveIsland USA,' 'Animal Kingdom' follow right behind

Right behind "Squid Game," "Love Island USA" grabbed second place with 1.78 billion minutes, and "Animal Kingdom" followed closely at 1.7 billion.

Netflix kept things hot with "Blindspot," "The Waterfront," and fresh seasons of fan favorites like "Ginny & Georgia."

Rounding out the top 10 were Disney+'s wholesome hit "Bluey," long-running drama "Grey's Anatomy," and Netflix's animated newcomer "KPop Demon Hunters."

The charts are proof—there's something for every kind of binge-watcher right now!