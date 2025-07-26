'Squid Game' Season 3 shatters records, dominates streaming rankings
"Squid Game" Season 3 recently premiered and totally dominated the streaming world, pulling in over 3.2 billion viewing minutes in a single week (June 23-29).
That makes it the biggest hit of 2025 so far, outpacing even "The Night Agent" Season 2 from January.
Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is concluding the series, showing once again why everyone can't stop talking about this show.
'LoveIsland USA,' 'Animal Kingdom' follow right behind
Right behind "Squid Game," "Love Island USA" grabbed second place with 1.78 billion minutes, and "Animal Kingdom" followed closely at 1.7 billion.
Netflix kept things hot with "Blindspot," "The Waterfront," and fresh seasons of fan favorites like "Ginny & Georgia."
Rounding out the top 10 were Disney+'s wholesome hit "Bluey," long-running drama "Grey's Anatomy," and Netflix's animated newcomer "KPop Demon Hunters."
The charts are proof—there's something for every kind of binge-watcher right now!