'Mahavatar Narsimha' releases in India, set for international rollout
"Mahavatar Narsimha," a new animated film inspired by Indian mythology, just hit theaters in India and is set for an international rollout.
The story follows Prahlad Maharaj and the Narasimha avatar, highlighting themes of faith and divine intervention.
After its Hindi and regional debuts, the movie will be released worldwide in Korean, English, Japanese, Spanish, and Russian—starting with an English-subtitled premiere.
'Mahavatar Narsimha' launches massive cinematic universe
This film is just the beginning: "Mahavatar Narsimha" launches a seven-movie Mahavatar Cinematic Universe planned over 12 years.
Upcoming titles include "Mahavatar Parshuram" (2027), "Mahavatar Raghunandan" (2029), "Mahavatar Dwarkadhish" (2031), "Mahavatar Gokulananda" (2033), and two parts of "Mahavatar Kalki," wrapping up in 2037.
There's more than movies on the way too—expect video games, comics, and collectibles as part of this ambitious franchise.