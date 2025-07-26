'Mahavatar Narsimha' releases in India, set for international rollout Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

"Mahavatar Narsimha," a new animated film inspired by Indian mythology, just hit theaters in India and is set for an international rollout.

The story follows Prahlad Maharaj and the Narasimha avatar, highlighting themes of faith and divine intervention.

After its Hindi and regional debuts, the movie will be released worldwide in Korean, English, Japanese, Spanish, and Russian—starting with an English-subtitled premiere.