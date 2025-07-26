Next Article
Kangana Ranaut supports ban on 25 OTT platforms for porn
Kangana Ranaut has spoken up in support of the government's move to block 25 OTT platforms, like Ullu and ALTT, for streaming soft porn content.
She called the decision a much-needed step to protect Indian culture and help guide younger generations.
Why these platforms were blocked
The government ordered Internet Service Providers to block these platforms after a Supreme Court petition in April raised concerns about explicit content online.
According to officials, the affected platforms broke laws related to indecent representation and online safety.