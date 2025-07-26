Ahaan-Aneet's 'Saiyaara' set to break records, eyes ₹200 crore mark

'Saiyaara' could cross ₹200 crore mark on Day 9

Even with a small dip on Day 8 (₹18 crore), "Saiyaara" is expected to cross ₹200 crore on Day 9.

Thanks to minimal competition and buzz around its unique story, the film could add another ₹70 crore this weekend—a new record for romantic dramas.

Globally, it's already made over ₹250 crore, with most of that coming from India!