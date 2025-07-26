Next Article
Ahaan-Aneet's 'Saiyaara' set to break records, eyes ₹200 crore mark
Romantic drama "Saiyaara," starring fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is about to hit the ₹200 crore mark at the Indian box office—just eight days after release.
Directed by Mohit Suri, it pulled in a massive ₹172.75 crore in its first week, making it the second-biggest Week 1 earner of 2023 after "Chhaava."
'Saiyaara' could cross ₹200 crore mark on Day 9
Even with a small dip on Day 8 (₹18 crore), "Saiyaara" is expected to cross ₹200 crore on Day 9.
Thanks to minimal competition and buzz around its unique story, the film could add another ₹70 crore this weekend—a new record for romantic dramas.
Globally, it's already made over ₹250 crore, with most of that coming from India!