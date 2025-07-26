Next Article
Saif-Kareena case: Police oppose bail for man who attacked Khan
Mumbai Police have pushed back against bail for Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi national accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Bandra home this January.
Islam allegedly attacked Khan with a knife, and police say they have solid evidence—CCTV clips, facial recognition, and fingerprints—to back up the charges.
Forensic report strengthens police's case
A forensic report links knife pieces found at the scene directly to Islam's broken weapon, making the case even stronger.
Prosecutors argue this is a serious crime and worry about repeat offenses if he's released.
Meanwhile, Islam insists he's innocent and says there's no real proof of attempted murder.
After dropping an earlier bail request, his new plea will be heard on August 1.