'Mahavatar Narsimha' earns ₹2.29 crore on day 1: Details here
Mahavatar Narsimha, a mythological action drama by Ashwin Kumar, kicked off with a global collection of ₹2.29 crore on its first day.
The movie dives into the classic battle of good vs evil through Hiranyakashyap's clash with Vishnu, and it really clicked with Hindi-speaking audiences—₹1.51 crore came just from the Hindi version.
The film is expected to grow over the weekend
The film pulled in ₹2.01 crore across India, with Telugu (₹38 lakh) and Kannada (₹7 lakh) versions adding to the total, though Tamil and Malayalam markets were quieter.
Viewers have praised its stunning visuals and how it brings Sanatan Dharma to life on screen; social media is full of fans sharing their love for Prahlad's story and Narsimha's epic arrival.