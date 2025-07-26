'Mahavatar Narsimha' earns ₹2.29 crore on day 1: Details here Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha, a mythological action drama by Ashwin Kumar, kicked off with a global collection of ₹2.29 crore on its first day.

The movie dives into the classic battle of good vs evil through Hiranyakashyap's clash with Vishnu, and it really clicked with Hindi-speaking audiences—₹1.51 crore came just from the Hindi version.