Sona Comstar in trouble after promoter Sunjay Kapur's death
Things have gotten tense at Sona Comstar after the sudden passing of promoter Sunjay Kapur.
His mother, Rani Kapur, isn't happy about her daughter-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur joining the board as a non-executive director.
Rani has even raised concerns about Sunjay's death during a UK polo match and asked to delay the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Company clarified Rani isn't a shareholder
Sona Comstar says Priya's appointment was fully approved by the family's promoter entity, Aureus Investments.
The company clarified that Rani isn't a shareholder and denied any pressure or wrongdoing around document signings or nominations.
They also emphasized that all legal steps were followed for both the AGM and Priya's appointment, with guidance from top legal experts.