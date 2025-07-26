Next Article
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' shows big drop after record opening
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, kicked off strong with ₹34.75 crore on day one and quickly crossed ₹50 crore in two days—even though reviews were mixed.
But on the second day, earnings had dropped sharply to just ₹8.79 crore, showing the hype faded fast.
'HHVM' struggled to fill seats on Friday
On Friday, only about 22% of seats were filled in Telugu states—morning shows dipped to 18%, with evenings slightly better at 27%.
This big drop is similar to what happened with Ram Charan's Game Changer and highlights how tough it's getting for Telugu films to keep audiences coming back when reviews are lukewarm.
The cast also includes Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby Deol.