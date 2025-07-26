Alia Bhatt might have a cameo in Hrithik's 'War 2' Entertainment Jul 26, 2025

Alia Bhatt has everyone guessing about her possible cameo in War 2 after she shared the film's trailer on Instagram, calling it "Mazedaaaaaaaaaar" and teasing, "See you on the 14th in a cinema near meee."

She tagged Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Ayan Mukerji—so fans are buzzing about whether she'll show up alongside these big names.