Next Article
Alia Bhatt might have a cameo in Hrithik's 'War 2'
Alia Bhatt has everyone guessing about her possible cameo in War 2 after she shared the film's trailer on Instagram, calling it "Mazedaaaaaaaaaar" and teasing, "See you on the 14th in a cinema near meee."
She tagged Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Ayan Mukerji—so fans are buzzing about whether she'll show up alongside these big names.
Alia, Sharvari expected to appear in post-credit scene
Reports suggest Alia and Sharvari Wagh might pop up in War 2's post-credit scene, which will set up their roles for Alpha—the next movie in this spy universe.
The cameo was filmed under tight security to keep things secret.
War 2 releases globally on August 14 (right before Independence Day), while Alpha is set for Christmas 2025.