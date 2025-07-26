Next Article
Gwyneth Paltrow becomes spokesperson for data company amid scandal
Astronomer, a data analytics company, just brought on Gwyneth Paltrow as its temporary spokesperson.
The move comes right after a viral kiss cam moment at a Coldplay concert involving the company's former CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot—both married to other people—which set off plenty of rumors.
Paltrow promotes the company's AI tools
Paltrow stars in a playful video promoting Astronomer's AI tools and their upcoming Beyond Analytics conference.
The company appears to be hoping her star power helps steady things with employees and the public, though she doesn't mention the scandal itself.
Both Byron and Cabot resigned from their roles
After the incident went viral, both resigned from their roles.
Now, Astronomer appears to be working to rebuild trust—and Paltrow's appointment seems to be part of that reset.