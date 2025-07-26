Next Article
Ullu, ALTT among 25 banned streaming apps in India
India just banned 25 streaming apps—including Ullu and ALTT—after concerns from the child rights commission about "obscene" content.
The move comes under the Information Technology Act, citing provisions of the IT Act of 2000 and the IT Rules of 2021, aiming to keep online spaces safer.
Apps removed from Google Play and Apple App Store
ALTT, which pulled in ₹202.6 million and over a million subscribers this year, is now blocked in India. Ullu is still on the Play Store but also faces big challenges.
Google and Apple have been told to take these apps off their stores, as the government pushes for tighter control over what's available online.