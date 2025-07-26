Bollywood's leading ladies who are acing the entrepreneurial game

These ventures show how they're using their influence to build brands

Anushka Sharma co-founded Clean Slate Filmz, producing hits like Paatal Lok.

Alia Bhatt launched Ed-a-Mamma for eco-friendly kids' clothing.

Deepika Padukone created 82°E, a skincare brand blending science with Indian roots.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas runs Anomaly (clean haircare) and Sona (a chic NYC restaurant).

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja teamed up with her sister for Rheson—affordable high-street fashion made for young women.

