'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon' season 3 trailer out
AMC showcased the trailer for Daryl Dixon Season 3 at San Diego Comic-Con, and it's taking things on the road—literally.
Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are back, this time trekking across Europe from England to Spain, dodging walkers and facing off against some pretty tough survivors in a post-apocalyptic world.
Season 3 to feature these new characters
This season brings in Stephen Merchant, Eduardo Noriega, and Oscar Jaenada as new characters.
AMC also confirmed that Daryl Dixon will wrap up with an eight-episode fourth season, filming soon in Spain. Reedus shared his thanks to fans for sticking with the series.
Mark your calendar: Season 3 premieres September 7, 2025.