Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' goes on floors in September
Prabhas is joining forces with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time in Spirit, a pan-world film that begins shooting in September 2023.
Triptii Dimri co-stars, and the film promises both high-energy action and plenty of emotional moments.
'Spirit' is a cop drama with emotional core
This is Prabhas's first project with Vanga, known for his intense storytelling.
The film's a cop drama with music by Harshavardhan Rameshwar and is produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.
After some buzz when Deepika Padukone left the cast, fans are now excited to see what Triptii Dimri brings to the mix—and how this movie might stand out in Prabhas's career.
